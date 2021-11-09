Motion chooses GroupBy’s eCommerce Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI for Search and Recommendations

“We’re excited to have Motion as the first adopter of this new groundbreaking technology and will have them live on the new platform within weeks,” said Roland Gossage, CEO, GroupBy. “Being able to work within a platform that enables merchandisers to utilize sophisticated, trained and optimized Google Cloud machine learning models to automatically align with business goals will be a game-changer for Motion, putting them at the forefront of the industry as the go-to destination for industrial supply. Ultimately, Motion will be able to better understand their customer’s needs and intent using trained machine learning algorithms further improving their customer experience by delivering fast and accurate search results and personalized recommendations,” said Roland Gossage, CEO, GroupBy.