Motion chooses GroupBy’s eCommerce Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI for Search and Recommendations

Motion is GroupBy and Google Cloud’s first B2B customer to globally implement the new Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI, and as such is looking to deliver truly personalized experiences to drive unmatched conversions across digital properties.
GroupBy today announced that Motion (Motion.com), a leading distributor in industrial parts, has chosen GroupBy’s new eCommerce Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI to power their search and recommendations experience. The GroupBy and Google Cloud partnership has made it possible for the development of a comprehensive platform that not only encompasses search, recommendations, personalization, navigation, merchandising, data enrichment, SEO, CMS, and search analytics but also aims to take user engagement to new levels.
As the first B2B customer to implement the new Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI, Motion is looking to be at the forefront of the digital revolution. With the implementation of the new product discovery platform, which will provide Google-quality search and recommendations results, Motion will be able to get in front of the customer with unmatched results that will ultimately improve the customer experience across all digital channels.
“GroupBy and Google Cloud are two industry pillars that can accelerate Motion’s plans and bring additional expertise and perspective to the platforms,” said Kevin Stone, VP Corporate Accounts and eCommerce. “Motion is committed to eCommerce excellence and providing a world-class experience to our digital customers. This partnership will result in improved digital experiences for Motion customers and supplier partners.”
Understanding user intent with current technologies is a massive challenge for eCommerce businesses today. With this platform, Motion will continue to utilize GroupBy’s expertise in leveraging online and in-store data, navigation, merchandising, and business use case optimization while gaining access to Google Cloud’s powerful search and recommendation engine, all from a single platform.
Google has spent years delivering personalized content across flagship properties such as Google Search, Google Shopping and YouTube. This has helped fuel state-of-the-art machine learning and AI algorithms, that have been trained on significantly more data than traditional legacy systems, and are now available within the highly scalable infrastructure of GroupBy’s Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI. Improved algorithms, together with more data, convert purchase intent across Motion’s digital assets, thereby providing a previously unseen user experience with hyper-relevant results and recommendations that will enable Motion to better understand shopper habits and intent across all channels of their business.
“Customers have a lower tolerance than ever for not being able to find what they want, quickly and easily. In fact, search abandonment, when purchase intent is not converted due to poor product discovery experiences, costs retailers $300B annually in the US alone,” said Amy Eschliman, Retail Solutions Managing Director, Google Cloud. “With GroupBy and Google Cloud, Motion is making it easier for customers to find what they want, resulting in a tangible impact to purchase conversion and brand loyalty.”
“We’re excited to have Motion as the first adopter of this new groundbreaking technology and will have them live on the new platform within weeks,” said Roland Gossage, CEO, GroupBy. “Being able to work within a platform that enables merchandisers to utilize sophisticated, trained and optimized Google Cloud machine learning models to automatically align with business goals will be a game-changer for Motion, putting them at the forefront of the industry as the go-to destination for industrial supply. Ultimately, Motion will be able to better understand their customer’s needs and intent using trained machine learning algorithms further improving their customer experience by delivering fast and accurate search results and personalized recommendations,” said Roland Gossage, CEO, GroupBy.
About GroupBy Inc.
GroupBy's fully cloud native technology powers the world's most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our SaaS-based, Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics, and is backed by our ongoing commitment to partnering with our clients. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas. http://groupbyinc.com